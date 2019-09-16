Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for ‘The Big Bull’

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan Monday started filming his next, “The Big Bull”. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

“Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes,” Abhishek captioned the photo of the film’s clapboard.

Kookie Gulati is directing the film with Ajay Devgn attached to produce. Abhishek and Ajay previously featured together in 2012’s “Bol Bachchan”. Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyaan”. PTI

Comments

comments