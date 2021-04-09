Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday with throwback picture NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a mesmerising throwback picture of his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wishing her on the occasion of her 73rd birthday....

Centre betrayed youth for not providing ‘jobs and jabs’, says Congress NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday attacked the Central government on the issue of the vaccination drive for Covid-19, saying, the Modi government has ignored and betrayed the...

Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in West Bengal today NEW DELHI: Ahead of West Bengal’s phase IV elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public programs in the state on Friday. Shah will hold a press conference...

India reports highest single-day spike with over 1.31 lakh new Covid-19 cases NEW DELHI: For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday. According to the Union Health...

AARP analysis shows Non-group Health Insurance unaffordable for half of Adults 50-64 Special Enrollment Period and Increased ACA Subsidies could close Gaps in Health Insurance Coverage WASHINGTON: A new analysis from AARP’s Public Policy Institute finds that nearly half of older adults...

Over 1,100 Bartlett residents benefit from BAPS Charities Vaccination Drive Vinod Shah CHICAGO: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on communities across the globe. As the scientific community and public officials have emphasized, widespread vaccination is an essential pillar...

Destination Karnataka event India Post News Service As part of the Destination India series focusing on States, Destination Karnataka was held on March 29, 2021. It was held in a hybrid format with...

Dr. Vivek Murthy congratulated on his confirmations US Surgeon General India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr. Vivek Murthy was congratulated by apex body of Indian Physicians, AAPI, on his confirmation with bipartisan support for the second time as the Surgeon General...

Gujaratis of North America is celebrating Gujarat Day on May 01 Gujaratis of North America (gonausa.org) is celebrating Gujarat Day on Saturday May 01, 2021. This program will be televised on TV Asia as well as TV channel in Ahmedabad. Famous...

Bristol clothing asked to withdraw Kali Halloween costume Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans have asked Bristol (England) headquartered clothing brand Wild Thing, for immediate withdrawal of its Kali Halloween Costume, calling it highly disturbing. It is averred...

Bhartiya seniors of Chicago’s Holi-Dhulety celebrations Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago celebrated for the first time Holi in person on March 27. The program was organized with CDC guidelines with members entering in...

Araku coffee promoted by CGISF Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Consulate General of India in association with Girijan Cooperative Corporation, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh held a promotional event for Araku Valley Arabica Coffee on...

Bank of America increases commitment to Advance Racial Equality and Economic Opportunity to $1.25 Billion Expansion will include actions to address racial justice and advocacy for people of Asian descent India Post News Service CHARLOTTE: Bank of America today announced that it has increased its...

Over 90 religious human rights groups call on Biden to recognize 1971 Bengali genocide India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: In a letter dated March 25, 2021, a diverse coalition of over 90 religious freedom, human rights, and civil liberty organizations signed a letter...

Briefing with the IRS – New deadline for filing tax returns and other tax topics Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Internal Revenue Service announced in March it is postponing the country’s tax-filing deadline until May 17, as the agency grapples with a mounting...

CDC Issues Updated Guidance on Travel for Fully Vaccinated People India Post News Service Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel guidance for fully vaccinated people to reflect the latest evidence and science. Given recent...

Biden Administration must condemn escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The Biden Administration is urged to condemn the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Over the last six months, violence targeting the...

Prosecuting Khan Amanatullah for criminal conspiracy to disturb communal Harmony This is to bring to the kind attention of all concerned that legislator from AamAadmi Party Amanatullah Khan is planning to disturb law and order situation by disturbing communal harmony...

MIT Sloan senior lecturer Chintan Vaishnav appointed director of India’s Atal Innovation Mission India Post News Service CAMBRIDGE, MA. MIT Sloan School of Management recently announced that Senior Lecturer Chintan Vaishnav was appointed to serve as mission director of India’s Atal Innovation Mission....