India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Abortions hit a record high during Covid in UK: Report

Abortions hit a record high during Covid in UK: Report
June 22
14:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Abortions reached another all-time high last year in England and Wales as official data has revealed that nearly 2,15,000 terminations were carried out during 2021, up 2 per cent from the year before, media reports say.

According to the report from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, more than half were carried out at home, reports the Daily Mail.

The report also highlighted the popularity of the ‘pills by post’ service, which was set up at the start of the pandemic so that women who were unable to see doctors in person could still access early medical abortions.

Ministers wanted to axe the scheme this summer but their plans were defeated, the report said. Clare Murphy, head of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), suggested the policy may have had a role in last year’s record abortion numbers. “The pandemic, and the policies adopted by the Government in response, have had a clear impact on women’s pregnancy choices,” she said.

Also Read: U.S. Oklahoma passes bill banning near-all abortions

Comments

comments

Tags
AbortionsAbortions in UKAbortions United KingdomBharat BiotechCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldLegal AbortionsSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.