Abortions hit a record high during Covid in UK: Report LONDON: Abortions reached another all-time high last year in England and Wales as official data has revealed that nearly 2,15,000 terminations were carried out during 2021, up 2 per cent...

Manjhi, Chirag Paswan support NDA’s Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu PATNA: After the announcement of Droupadi Murmu as the NDA candidate for the Presidential poll, Bihar’s two Dalit leaders — former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan have...

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive MUMBAI: Amid the massive political upheaval in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested Covid-19 positive here on Wednesday afternoon. State Congress President Nana Patole confirmed the developments though there...

Everything You Should Know If You Missed Your Monthly EMI There is no doubt that loans can get you out of financial tight spots. However, they need to be treated responsibly and you should make it a point to pay...

What is a Certificate of Deposit? Features, Benefits, & More Certificates of deposit are more like regular savings accounts but yield higher returns on the deposited amount. The depositor gets interest paid on the initial investment as per the duration...

NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has risen from grassroots level, broken barriers NEW DELHI: Droupadi Murmu, who was on Tuesday declared BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate, is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. She will face opposition candidate Yashwant...

International Yoga Day: Transgenders perform yoga with PM Modi, say they ‘feel honoured’ NEW DELHI: The 8th International Day of Yoga was special in many respects. This year, many transgenders, specially-abled persons and orphans got a chance to do yoga with Prime Minister...

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in pink in her recent pictures MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shined in pink in her latest social media post, looking drop-dead gorgeous. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhadak’ actor captioned her post, ‘Meet me on a...

Amber Heard, Robert Pattinson declared as ‘Most beautiful person in the world’: Report LONDON: By using a traditional face mapping method, it is declared that the Hollywood actor Amber Heard and Robert Pattinson have the most beautiful faces in the world. As per...

‘The Kapil Sharma show’ crew leaves for Canada MUMBAI: Indian comedian, Kapil Sharma, on Wednesday, with his team left for Canada for his upcoming show ‘Kapil Sharma Live’. The comedian on his Instagram shared a series of pictures,...

Former Sri Lankan cricketers express delight over SL’s historic series win over Australia COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan cricketers took to social media to express their joy after a young SL team clinched its first series win over Australia at home in three decades. Charith...

Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs sign letter of support to Eknath Shinde, likely to seek floor test MUMBAI: Forty Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter,...

Ashwin misses flight to England after testing positive for Covid-19 MUMBAI: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for Covid-19. The off-spinner came to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on...

Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde goes inaccessible with 10 MLAs, Is MVA in trouble? MUMBAI: Is all well within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra? A day after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra MLC polls, prominent Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath...

How frequent are fixed deposit interest rates revised and why? There are many ways in which a bank allows its client to make more money, one of the more popular choices being Fixed Deposits. FDs are considered to be a...

Yoga is spiritual, not religious: Baba Ramdev HARIDWAR: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Ramdev began Yoga at 5 am where more than...

Himveers of ITBP practice yoga at high altitudes in the Himalayas NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel practised yoga in different high-altitude Himalayan ranges starting from Ladakh in the...

Taliban claims US ‘biggest impediment’ to its int’l recognition KABUL: Taliban in Afghanistan claimed that the US is preventing the group’s new government from receiving international recognition, a local media reported. Nearly after 20 years, the US-led foreign military...

PM Modi unveils statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Bengaluru BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru...