Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Abrogation of Article 370 India’s internal matter: Bangladesh

Abrogation of Article 370 India’s internal matter: Bangladesh
August 21
16:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Tuesday that revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India’s internal matter and maintaining regional peace and stability should be a priority for all countries.
Bangladesh’ reaction on the issue came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here in a statement.
“Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as developers should be a priority for all countries,” it said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.