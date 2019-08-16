Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Abrogation of special status of J-K big milestone will ensure development: Amit Shah in Haryana

Abrogation of special status of J-K big milestone will ensure development: Amit Shah in Haryana
August 16
16:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JIND (HARYANA): Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday that scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a “big milestone for the unity and integrity of the country and will ensure the development of the state.

Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Independence Day on creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff will strengthen the country’s defence manifold.

The creation of the post, recommended after the 1999 Kargil War, is aimed at having a better synergy among the three services, and between the government and the military. The CDS acts as a single-point military adviser to the prime minister on key defence and strategic issues.

Addressing a public rally in Jind, known as the heartland of the Jat community, ahead of Haryana polls, the BJP president said the revocation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution would help develop Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, and make the region free of terrorism.

Saying that the Modi government scrapped the special status of J&K in 75 days of coming to power in its second term, he slammed the previous Congress-led governments for not doing it in their 72 years of the rule because of “vote-bank greed”.

“Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is a big milestone for the unity and integrity of India. We had been saying that Kashmir was an integral part of India, but Article 370 was giving some sort of message that something is still incomplete,” he said.

“From Jind rally, I want to tell the country that after removal of Article 370, whatever stumbling block in the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh was there, has now been removed.”

He also praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for eradicating corruption and bringing transparency in recruitment for government jobs in the state. Elections in Haryana are due in two months. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.