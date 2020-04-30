Something went wrong with the connection!

Abu Dhabi-based Indian teacher dies of COVID-19

Abu Dhabi-based Indian teacher dies of COVID-19
April 30
16:50 2020
ABU DHABI: A senior teacher of the Abu Dhabi Indian School has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, her husband told the media on Thursday. The teacher, Princy Roy Mathew hailing from the Indian state of Kerala, is survived by her husband Roy Mathew Samuel and their three children.

“We are highly traumatised by the untimely demise of my wife,” Roy told Gulf News.

“She developed fever a week earlier and her condition deteriorated, resulting in acute breathing problems. She tested positive for COVID-19.” Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Indian School suspended its e-learning classes from kindergarten to Grade 12 on Thursday, the school’s principal Neeraj Bhargava told Gulf News.

“It’s a big loss for the school as she was a very good, loving teacher, calm and dedicated. She taught English to the primary section (boys) of the school.

“As mark of respect to the teacher, we have suspended all e-learning classes on April 30.”

