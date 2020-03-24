Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Act as link between govt and people: PM to print media

Act as link between govt and people: PM to print media
March 24
18:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday asked the print media to act as a link between the government and the people to create awareness and in providing continuous feedback in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. “Act as a link between the government and the people and provide continuous feedback, at both national and regional levels,” the Prime Minister told the print media representatives.

Modi, while interacting through video link with over 20 journalists and other members of the print media from across the country, asked them to spread Covid-19 awareness through newspapers.

Newspapers carried tremendous credibility so it was “imperative” that awareness about coronavirus be spread through articles published in local pages, the Prime Minister said. He stressed the need to inform people about coronavirus testing centres and “who should get tested, whom to contact to get tested and follow home isolation protocols”.

“This information should be shared in newspapers and web portals of the paper,” the Prime Minister said. He was interacting with the print media, a day after his similar interaction with the selected electronic media outlets.

Information about the location and availability of essential items during lockdown should also be shared in the regional pages. Stressing the importance of social distancing, Modi asked the print media to generate awareness about it, inform people about the lockdown decision by states, and also highlight the impact of coronavirus spread, through the inclusion of international data and case studies about other countries.

Stating that it’s imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people, the Prime Minister said, “It was important to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity, and rumor-mongering”.

“The citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of Covid-19,” Modi said and lauded the media for playing “praise-worthy role” in disseminating information to every nook and cranny of the nation.

Journalists from 14 locations, comprising both national and regional media representing 11 languages, interacted with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister thanked the participants for the feedback and reminded them of the social responsibility towards the less privileged. It was critical to improving social cohesion to safeguard our national security, he added.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare thanked journalists for helping prevent the panic through sharing information about the proactive, pre-emptive and graded response of the government. The official urged the print media to prevent the spread of misinformation in this hour of crisis.

The media persons said they would work on the Prime Minister’s suggestions to publish inspiring and positive stories.

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and the I&B Secretary also participated in the interaction.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi_in: Here’s how PM @narendramodi assured the nation that the Centre and state governments are ensuring that essentials rema…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 6:14 pm

PM announced nation wide lockdown for 21 days, starting tonight - https://t.co/pXv1SmGsyd Get your news featured u… https://t.co/elTJjRgVa2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:11 pm

RT @PTI_News: This nationwide lockdown will be for 21 days beginning 12pm tonight: PM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

RT @ANI: Rs 15,000 crore allotted for #Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers: PM Modi https:…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.