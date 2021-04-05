India Post News Paper

Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

April 05
11:23 2021
MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NCB, Khan has been shifted to a hospital. The officers involved in this probe will also undergo a COVID-19 test.
NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor and seized drugs in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala following the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe.

It is being reported that the actor and a woman of foreign nationality, who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid took place. The NCB is on the lookout for the duo. Earlier, the agency had on Friday conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of Ajaz.

He has been remanded to the custody of NCB till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case. (ANI)

 

