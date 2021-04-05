Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

Indian-American activist fights for son’s treatment WASHINGTON: Jo Kaur, an Indian-American activist and civil rights lawyer, is is now fighting for the treatment of her 15-month son, who has been diagnosed with a rare and fatal...

India’s plan ensures vultures rule skies once again NEW DELHI: The crash in the population of vultures, nature’s scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh by 2007 is unprecedented...

New USTR slams India’s high tariffs, equalisation levy NEW DELHI: The US Trade Representative (USTR) in its latest report on Foreign Trade Barriers released on March 31 has highlighted major trade barriers to American exports, FDI and e-commerce....

‘Letter-bomb’ blast: Post HC ruling, Deshmukh voluntarily quits as HM MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned from his post, hours after the Bombay High Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the corruption allegations levelled...

PM reviews Covid situation, seeks ‘mission-mode’ approach in most-hit states NEW DELHI: Taking note of the alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing more than 91 per cent of cases, Prime...

Adityanath receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to follow health norms LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and urged people to take all precautions amind...

Healthy diet, exercise might be key to achieving optimal health in later years WASHINGTON: Researchers during a recent study found that following a routine of regular physical activity combined with a diet including fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods may be the key...

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ sets pandemic record, debuts with USD 48.5 Million in US WASHINGTON: The Warner Bros. recently-released action-packed film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ has taken the box office by storm by setting a pandemic record with USD 48.5 Million debut. Muscling its way to...

Prince William, Prince Harry mutually finalise statue design of Princess Diana WASHINGTON: Months after turmoil in the royal family due to the bombarded interview, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have mutually agreed on a final sculpture design of their late...

‘Really special achievement’: Schutt on Australia’s world record MOUNT MANGUANAI: After creating the world record for most consecutive ODI wins, Australia bowler Megan Schutt on Monday said that it is a really special achievement and the team could...

Taiwan condoles death of Indian security personnel in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday condoled the killings of 22 Indian security personnel in a Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh and prayed for the recovery of the injured. “Our deepest condolences on...

China intrudes yet again in South China Sea HONG KONG: Another standoff is brewing in the South China Sea, after swarms of Chinese fishing boats and subversive Chinese militia in disguise arrived and parked themselves in the Union...

Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19 MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to NCB, Khan has been shifted to...

Akshay Kumar hospitalised as ‘precautionary measure’ after testing positive for COVID-19 NEW DELHI: Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised a day after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor shared the news on his social media, informing his fans that he...

HDFC Bank reports 14 pc jump in deposits at Rs 11.32 lakh crore MUMBAI: HDFC Bank, the second largest lender in India by deposits, said on Monday its advances aggregated to Rs 11.32 lakh crore as of March 31, marking a growth of...

On this day in 2005: Dhoni scored his first international century NEW DELHI: It was on this day, 16 years ago, when MS Dhoni registered his first century in international cricket. The former India skipper registered the feat against Pakistan in...

India reports more than one lakh COVID-19 cases, 478 deaths in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: Facing the worst wave of pandemic yet, India reported more than 1,03,558 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday....

