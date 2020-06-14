Actor Sushant Singh Rajput hangs self at Mumbai home

MUMBAI: In a shocking development, well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence here on Sunday morning, a police official said.

“He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet,” Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.

Clad in a dark t-shirt and grey shorts, Rajput was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

On learning of the incident, a team of Bandra Police rushed to investigate and details of the suicide are awaited, officials said.

After the initial probe at the suicide spot where no suicide note has been recovered, his body was taken in an ambulance for an autopsy, they added.

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like “Pavitra Rishta”, films “Kai Po Chhe”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichore”, among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the death of Rajput, who was also noted for his philanthropic services.

Condolences have poured in for the actor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders from across the political spectrum

