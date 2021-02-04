India Post News Paper

Aditi Sri nominated International Icon Award

February 04
16:18 2021
India Post News Service

The Jury Committee of the Jharkhand International Film Festival, Jharkhand, India, has nominated Indian-American singer Aditi Sri for the “International Icon Award”. Significantly, Aditi Sri, who grew up in the California state of America, has shown a distinct identity in her western singing, not only in America but also in Europe, Africa and South American countries with millions of followers on social media.

IMG_1101

Indian-American singer Aditi Sri

Gautam Ghosh, Bollywood’s renowned director and Head of JIFFA’s Jury Committee, along with American winners of JIFFA 2020 at the upcoming Jharkhand International Film Festival Awards ceremony to be held in Las Angeles on 12th June 2021, Aditi Sri will be Honored by International Icon Award, American Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsorn will also be invited on the occasion.

Along with this, the performance of talented western singer Aditi Sri, who will light the name of Bharat all over the world, will also be held in the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which will be broadcast live across the world by various channels. Chairman of Jharkhand International Film Festival Rishi Prakash Mishra, International Jury and Director Dr Ranu Sinha will be present on this occasion.





     
      
