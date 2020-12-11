Aditi Sri’s new milestone single Unbreakable with World Famous Top Hollywood Rapper is  coming soon!

India Post News Service

Aditi Sri a pop singer is the first Indian American who has signed with Sony SM1 Record Label. She has performed over 100 concerts and has released three Hollywood singles. Her first single On My Own talks about finding out who you are and handling things alone. Aditi’s second single Shine talks about how to get out of a strained relationship and figure out what you want in life and to be so strong you shine. Both these singles talk about self-importance. Her third single Like You Do is about a girl moving from her hometown to follow her dreams of becoming a musician. Like you do also shows a love story between her loved ones and her music career.

All of her singles are unique and gives a strong message that provides everyone with courage to do what they want, make them stronger and unbeatable. Now Aditi is currently working with Sony SM1 Label and USHMS Inc. on a Mega Production with Top Hollywood Rapper. Aditi worked with lyricist Alexa who is from Atlantic Record Label and Production Engineer who is from Warren Record Label. This song is produced by World famous Bobby.

Sony SM1 Label President CEO Clay Dustin and Celebrity CEO Tory Harrelson were keen part of this project and supported Aditi immensely. Her parents Srini and Shalini have supported her in every way and motivated her to follow her dreams. The song Unbreakable was recorded at the world renown Paramount Recording Studio. Her single Unbreakable is about a strong girl who cannot be broken by anyone or any situation.

Aditi feels as we all go through stressful problems in life there is a source of power in all of us that is greater than the problem so we should be strong enough to fight against it and shine in our lives. Thanks to FOG chairman Dr. Romesh Japra for his blessings and support.

