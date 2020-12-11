India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Aditi Sri’s new milestone single Unbreakable with World Famous Top Hollywood Rapper is  coming soon!

Aditi Sri’s new milestone single Unbreakable with World Famous Top Hollywood Rapper is  coming soon!
December 11
16:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aditi SriIndia Post News Service

Aditi Sri a pop singer is the first Indian American who has signed with Sony SM1 Record Label. She has performed over 100 concerts and has released three Hollywood singles. Her first single On My Own talks about finding out who you are and handling things alone. Aditi’s second single Shine talks about how to get out of a strained relationship and figure out what you want in life and to be so strong you shine. Both these singles talk about self-importance. Her third single Like You Do is about a girl moving from her hometown to follow her dreams of becoming a musician. Like you do also shows a love story between her loved ones and her music career. 

All of her singles are unique and gives a strong message that provides everyone with courage to do what they want, make them stronger and unbeatable. Now Aditi is currently working with Sony SM1 Label and USHMS Inc. on a Mega Production with Top Hollywood Rapper. Aditi worked with lyricist Alexa who is from Atlantic Record Label and Production Engineer who is from Warren Record Label. This song is produced by World famous Bobby.

Sony SM1 Label President CEO Clay Dustin and Celebrity CEO Tory Harrelson were keen part of this project and supported Aditi immensely. Her parents Srini and Shalini have supported her in every way and motivated her to follow her dreams. The song Unbreakable was recorded at the world renown Paramount Recording Studio. Her single Unbreakable is about a strong girl who cannot be broken by anyone or any situation.

Aditi feels as we all go through stressful problems in life there is a source of power in all of us that is greater than the problem so we should be strong enough to fight against it and shine in our lives. Thanks to FOG chairman Dr. Romesh Japra for his blessings and support.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Ekal Foundation’s Unprecedented $6.5 M ... - https://t.co/92p5214maz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #EkalFoundation #EkalVidyalayaFoundation #FIA #FutureOfIndia #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 11:11 am

    Food Network Star Aarti Sequeira celebrates the ... - https://t.co/5V8WLlftnF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #FoodNetworkStarAartiSequeira #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 11:05 am

    Aditi Sri's new milestone single Unbreakable with ... - https://t.co/FXAqxjcw7B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AditiSri #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 11:03 am

    International NGOs call for justice for ... - https://t.co/bn8whyIKnU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BangladeshLawyerRabindraGhosh #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 11:00 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.