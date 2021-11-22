India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan tie the knot as Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor among others attend wedding

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan tie the knot as Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor among others attend wedding
November 22
10:07 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: As Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday amongst close friends and family, their wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, among others.

For the occasion, the couple opted for pastel-coloured outfits. The bride looked absolutely stunning in a lavender lehenga while the groom looked nothing less than an Indian prince in light yellow sherwani teamed with a white turban.

Aditya and Anushka look happy and wonderful as they promise to be with each other through highs and lows. At the ceremony, Alia, who was also the bridesmaid, looked breathtaking dressed in an ethnic yellow saree with golden jewellery. Athiya was seen entering in a pink lehenga that she looked lovely in.

Vaani looked like an angel in an all-white traditional lehenga.

Further actor Bhumi Pednekar was also is seen in an elaborate, sleeveless lehenga while Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a yellow saree. On the other side, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

Aditya and Anushka were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed.

The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like ‘Wedding Pullav’, and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Student Of The Year 2’, and ‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’. They both have also worked together on the web show ‘Fittrat’ (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAditya SealAlia BhattAnushka RanjanAthiya ShettyB-town celebsbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesVaani Kapoorwedding ceremony
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.