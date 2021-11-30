Admiral R Hari Kumar takes over as new Navy chief

NEW DELHI: Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as the new Navy chief, succeeding Admiral Karambir Singh who is superannuated after a 30-month tenure. Soon after taking over, Kumar said it was a matter of great honour for him to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff.

“Indian Navy’s focus is on our national maritime interests and challenges. I would put in my best efforts to take the navy further in that direction building upon achievements and accomplishments of my predecessors,” he said after receiving the guard of honour at South Block Lawns.

Kumar is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983.

In his career spanning over 38 years, he has commanded Coast Guard Ship C-01, IN Ships Nishank, Kora, Ranvir and the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. A Gunnery specialist, he has held several key appointments, including Fleet Operations Officer (FOO) and Fleet Gunnery Officer (FGO) of Western Fleet, Executive Officer (EXO) of INS Vipul, Gunnery Officer of INS Ranjit, commissioning GO of INS Kuthar and commissioning crew of INS Ranvir.

His shore appointments include Command Gunnery Officer at HQWNC, Naval Advisor to Government of Seychelles, UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM II) at Mogadishu and Training Commander, INS Dronacharya.

As a Flag Officer, he has served as Commandant of the Naval War College (NWC) at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Chief of Staff (COS), Western Naval Command (WNC), Controller Personnel Services (CPS) and Chief of Personnel (COP) at Naval Headquarters.

Kumar has also served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) at the critical junction during the creation of the institution of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

He was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), WNC at Mumbai, prior to taking over the helm as the Chief of the Naval Staff on 30 November 2021. (ANI)

Comments

comments