India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Admiral R Hari Kumar takes over as new Navy chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar takes over as new Navy chief
November 30
14:25 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as the new Navy chief, succeeding Admiral Karambir Singh who is superannuated after a 30-month tenure. Soon after taking over, Kumar said it was a matter of great honour for him to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff.

“Indian Navy’s focus is on our national maritime interests and challenges. I would put in my best efforts to take the navy further in that direction building upon achievements and accomplishments of my predecessors,” he said after receiving the guard of honour at South Block Lawns.
Kumar is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983.

In his career spanning over 38 years, he has commanded Coast Guard Ship C-01, IN Ships Nishank, Kora, Ranvir and the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. A Gunnery specialist, he has held several key appointments, including Fleet Operations Officer (FOO) and Fleet Gunnery Officer (FGO) of Western Fleet, Executive Officer (EXO) of INS Vipul, Gunnery Officer of INS Ranjit, commissioning GO of INS Kuthar and commissioning crew of INS Ranvir.

His shore appointments include Command Gunnery Officer at HQWNC, Naval Advisor to Government of Seychelles, UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM II) at Mogadishu and Training Commander, INS Dronacharya.

As a Flag Officer, he has served as Commandant of the Naval War College (NWC) at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Chief of Staff (COS), Western Naval Command (WNC), Controller Personnel Services (CPS) and Chief of Personnel (COP) at Naval Headquarters.

Kumar has also served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) at the critical junction during the creation of the institution of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

He was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), WNC at Mumbai, prior to taking over the helm as the Chief of the Naval Staff on 30 November 2021. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Admiral Karambir SinghAdmiral R Hari KumarBJPIndiaFightsCoronaIndian ArmyIndian Navy UpdatesNarendraModiNavy ChiefNew Navy Chiefpolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.