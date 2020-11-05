India Post News Paper

Afghanistan thanks India for donating 75,000 MT wheat amid pandemic

November 05
09:54 2020
NEW DELHI: Tahir Qadiry, Afghan Charge d’Affaires has thanked India for completing the donation of 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat during the period of April to September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Would like to express immense gratitude to India on completing donation of 75,000 MT wheat in 10 installments during April-September to beef up food security, especially during COVID-19 testing times. A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Qadiry wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan ambassador also expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries, military attaches, and senior Indian authorities who visited the Embassy here to condemn the recent Kabul University attack.

“Express heartfelt gratitude to all the ambassadors, dignitaries, military attaches, and senior Indian authorities who, in past 2 days, visited the Embassy or sent note verbales, mails or called to condemn the barbaric Kabul University attack,” Tahir wrote in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

