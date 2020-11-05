Afghanistan thanks India for donating 75,000 MT wheat amid pandemic

Cellarity signs up with Excelra for GOSTAR database to enrich its drug discovery platform PR Newswire HYDERABAD: Excelra, a leading global data science & data analytics company, and Cellarity, a flagship pioneering company working on the development of a new generation of medicines to treat...

General Naravane starts Nepal visit by touring religious places KATHMANDU: Hours after landing in Nepal for a three-day visit, Indian Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane started the visit by touring religious places on his first day....

US reports its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Election Day WASHINGTON DC: The United States reported its second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Election Day as over 91,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Around 9.4 million cases...

India’s annual resolution on counter-terrorism adopted at UNGA NEW YORK: Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday announced that India’s annual resolution on the issue of counter-terrorism was co-sponsored by over 75 countries and adopted...

MEPs condemn Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attacks, urge EU to probe its hand in recent terror attacks Brussels: Members of the European Parliament (MEP) have condemned the “blatant and brazen” disclosure by a Pakistan minister in its National Assembly about the country’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attacks...

PoK belonged to India, still in India and will remain in India in future: Rajnath at Bihar rally Muzaffarpur: Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan should understand that PoK belonged to India, it is still part of the...

With growing US interest in South Asia, can Bangladesh reduce its dependence on China? Swadesh Roy The grouping of four democracies â€“ Australia, India, Japan and the US â€“ known as quadrilateral security dialogue or Quad has been formed to contain Chinaâ€™s rise; and...

Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal for 2-day visit KOLKATA: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the state. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly...

Trump campaign says taking legal actions to halt Pennsylvania’s vote count WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s campaign is set to file a lawsuit in Pennsylvania over poll watchers and voter ID laws amid the run-up to the nail-biting finish of the...

Afghanistan thanks India for donating 75,000 MT wheat amid pandemic NEW DELHI: Tahir Qadiry, Afghan Charge d’Affaires has thanked India for completing the donation of 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat during the period of April to September amid the COVID-19...

Through CAA, PM Modi ensured safety of minorities tortured in Pak, Afghanistan, Bangladesh: Yogi Adityanath KATIHAR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the safety of minorities who were being of tortured in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh...

Virat Kohli turns 32, cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli on Thursday turned 32, and the cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the India skipper. Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC’s ODI batting rankings,...

US Elections 2020: Trump claims victory, says results have been ‘phenomenal’ WASHINGTON: Claiming victory in the 2020 presidential elections, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) thanked the American people for their tremendous support and said the results of...

US Elections 2020: Biden leading race by 14 electoral votes WASHINGTON: The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes...

Mob vandalises Hindu temple in Karachi, Muslims come to rescue KARACHI: There has been yet another incident of extremist mobs targeting a Hindu temple in Pakistan. This time here, however, the saviours were the Muslim neighbours. Mostly reported from remote areas...

India steps up military diplomacy, engages neighbourhood NEW DELHI: More officers from neighbouring counties will be trained at India’s prestigious strategic leadership institution – National Defence College (NDC) – as New Delhi increases its engagement with neighbours...

Why Chahal has been successful this IPL, explains Styris DUBAI: Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore have come out with a much-improved performance compared to other Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons...

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is also known for her style statements, says she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about...

Nirav Modi faces another setback as UK judge rules in India’s favour LONDON: Fugitive diamond merchant, Nirav Modi, faced another setback as a UK judge on ruled in the government of Indias favour by allowing the admissibility of its evidence against Modi....