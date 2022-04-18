India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan

Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
April 18
11:43 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: A large number of Afghans living in the United Kingdom protested outside the Pakistan embassy in London against recent airstrikes in parts of Khost and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

On the night of April 15, Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes into Afghan territory killing more than 40 civilians.
Following the incident, the Taliban summoned Pakistan’s ambassador Manssor Ahmad Khan to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the incident.

A protester said, “Pakistan army has killed more than 100 Afghan civilians – they were children, they were women, they were elderly people – they were not terrorists.” The protesters called Pakistan a terrorist state and shouted slogans like “We want justice from the United Nations” and urged the international community to hold Islamabad responsible for genocide in Afghanistan.

The demonstration organized by All Afghan Protection CIC also raised the issue of the inhumane treatment of Afghan refugees by Iran.

The protesters gathered at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Knightsbridge, before marching to demonstrate outside the High Commission for Pakistan, where they demanded an end to Pakistan’s interference and killing of Afghan civilians.

Similar demonstrations were also held in Paris, France. (ANI)

Also ReadCan Afghanistan reduce its economic dependence on Pakistan?

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanAfghanistan NewsAirstrikes in AfghanistanBalochistanBlasphemy LawsHindu Minority In PakistanHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadPakistanPakistan NewsTalibanUNGA presidentUS vs Taliban
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.