After 3K Shramik trains, Goyal urges states to allow more

May 25
11:24 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister on Monday said that the national transporter has operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers and also appealed the state governments to give permission to railways to operate the trains.

“I am very happy to inform that the railways successfully operated more than 3,000 Shramik Special trains and took migrant workers from different parts of the country to their home state. I once again appeal to all the states to cooperate with the Railways and help their labor brothers,” Goyal said in a tweet.

His remarks came amid the national transporter’s initiative of operating the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists across the country.

To date in over 3,000 Shramik Special trains the railways has ferried over 40 lakh people.

The railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Shramik Specials were the first set of trains for the passengers, after which the railways started operating 15 pairs of Special air-conditioned trains from May 12.

The railways is gradually starting the train services and from June 1, it plans to operate 200 Special trains as per the time table for which bookings have already started through the IRCTC and the passengers reservation system (PRS) across the country.

