After leading Delhi’s Covid fight, Amit Shah tests positive himself

NEW DELHI: After taking personal charge of controlling the spiralling numbers of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and bringing them down to below a thousand per day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has himself tested positive for the infectious disease.

Disclosing it on Twitter, Shah said that he got himself tested after “initial signs” of coronavirus. He said that he is fine but is getting admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors.

He also urged everyone who has come in contact with him in recent days to self-isolate and get themselves tested.

According to the protocol of contact tracing, those who came in contact with him recently, particularly the last 10 days, will be asked to undergo Covid-19 tests.

After the news spread, top politicians including BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav wished Shah a speedy recovery.

Shah has been leading Delhi’s fight against the deadly pandemic from the front. After Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia apprehended that the national capital will have more than 5 lakh cases of Covid-19 by the end of July and the Supreme Court too came down harshly on the Delhi government for its handling of the pandemic, Shah took it upon himself to ramp up the capital’s heath infrastructure and empower hospitals with necessary equipments like PPE kits and ventilators.

Earlier, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and party spokesman Sambit Patra were also detected to have the disease. Even now, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shvraj Singh Chouhan, who had also tested positive, is admitted to hospital.

