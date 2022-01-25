India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

After quitting Congress, former union minister RPN Singh joins BJP

After quitting Congress, former union minister RPN Singh joins BJP
January 25
15:51 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister RPN Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), soon after quitting Congress on Tuesday.

In a major setback to Congress just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Jharkhand in-charge and ex-MP from Kushinagar constituency took to Twitter to inform of his joining.

“This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation-building under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said after resigning from the Congress party.

Taking to Twitter, Singh posted his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”

Notably, prior to the resignation, Singh had also changed his Twitter Bio from: My motto India, First, Always. AICC in-charge, Jharkhand, Spokesperson Congress party, Former Minister of State for Home Affairs, to “My motto India, First, Always.”

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed Singh over his resignation and said, “The battle which Congress party is fighting can be fought only with bravery… It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that coward people can’t fight it.”

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna was a former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014).

The 57-year-old former Congress loyalist from the erstwhile royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar (Padrauna) was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh (1996-2009), just like his father CPN Singh.

Popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna, the Congress party’s Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014.

However, in the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP’s Rajesh Pandey The Doon School alumnus has also served as the All India Congress Committee’s Secretary from 2003-2006. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 UP ElectionsAkhilesh YadavAparna YadavBJPIndiaFightsCoronaMulayam Singh YadavNarendraModipoliticalPriyanka Gandhi VadraRPN SinghSamjwadi PartyUP 2022 ElectionsUP electionsUP Polls 2022Uttar Pradesh ElectionsYogi Adityanath
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.