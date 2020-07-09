India Post News Paper

After syllabus row erupts, CBSE comes up with clarification

July 09
09:54 2020
NEW DELHI: After the controversy broke out over the CBSE’s decision to drop topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism etc while reducing the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 due to Covid-19 pandemic, the education board came up with a detailed clarification on Wednesday, stating that topics claimed to be dropped “are either being covered by the rationalised syllabus or in the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT”.

The CBSE said it had to come up with the clarification after realizing its decision was “interpreted differently”.

“The rationalisation of syllabus up to 30 per cent has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of class 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only. The objective is to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps,” it said.

While it has said that no questions can be asked from the reduced syllabus in the next board exams, the CBSE has also directed schools to follow alternative calendars prepared by the NCERT. “Therefore each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in media as deleted have been covered under Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board,” it clarified.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Shocked to know that the central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partisan in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis.”

“We strongly object to this and appeal the HRD Ministry to ensure these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost,” Banerjee adde

