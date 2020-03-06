Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

After Yes Bank crisis, Maharashtra shuns private banks

After Yes Bank crisis, Maharashtra shuns private banks
March 06
16:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of the Yes Bank crisis, the Maharashtra government has decided to only bank with public sector banks, officials said here on Friday. Instructions to the effect have been issued by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the concerned departments. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar added that the government does not have any accounts with any private sector banks and only banks with PSBs.

However, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, certain other civic bodies and government departments are banking with private sector banks, but now these decisions are likely to be reviewed. In December 2019, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said the civic body would consider shifting some of its accounts from a private sector bank to the safer option of government banks as a precautionary measure.

Similarly, the state government may rethink on its police department accounts with the Axis Bank in view of the Yes Bank imbroglio. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Manmohan fears economic despair to expand due to #CAA, COVID-19 - https://t.co/RCoxMYI9s2 Get your news featured u… https://t.co/nLGt2rAUOq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 6, 2020, 11:30 am

#Pakistan-based 'KBC' #Cheating racket busted, three held - https://t.co/Ej3JZ8CD0v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qE8nR02VOS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 6, 2020, 11:14 am

After Yes Bank crisis, #Maharashtra shuns private banks - https://t.co/9xWJFmKXH8 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/IO1XC075FP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 6, 2020, 11:12 am

RT @deepikapadukone: https://t.co/qrwwkmxYTI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 6, 2020, 10:49 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.