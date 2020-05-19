Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

After Zomato, Swiggy sacks 1,100 workers as Covid-19 shuts Cloud kitchens

After Zomato, Swiggy sacks 1,100 workers as Covid-19 shuts Cloud kitchens
May 19
10:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Joining arch-rival Zomato, food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced to lay off 1,100 employees, nearly 14 per cent of its workforce, spanning across grades and functions in the cities and head office over the next few days as Covid-19 continues to hurt its business across verticals.

All impacted employees will receive at least three months of salary, irrespective of their notice period or tenure, Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, Swiggy, told employees in a virtual town hall meeting.

“For every year they have spent with us, we will be offering an extra month of ex-gratia in addition to their notice period pay, working out to between 3-8 months of salary depending on the tenure,” said Majety.

Swiggy said if someone’s notice period is three months and they’ve spent five years with the company, they will get eight months of salary. The company will inform those being laid off in one-to-one video calls.

Swiggy said it is also going to scale down or shut down adjacent businesses that are either going to be highly volatile or will not be highly relevant for the next 18 months.

“The biggest impact here is on the Cloud kitchens business, with many unknowns about volumes through the year. Since the onset of Covid-19, we have already begun the process of shutting down our kitchen facilities temporarily or permanently, depending on their outlook and profitability profile,” Majety said in a detailed statement later.

“We are already operating at significantly lower levels on our staffing and physical infra than our earlier footprint, and will continue to optimize before we get more clarity on order volumes for food delivery”.

Last week, Swiggy’s closest rival Zomato announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce — over 600 employees — via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 per cent for people in senior roles.

“The core food delivery business has been severely impacted and will stay impacted over the short term,” said Swiggy. The food delivery platform is extending ESOP vesting for those impacted to the nearest quarter (including the months of notice period) and waive off the 1-year cliff for those who have not completed 1 year.

It will also provide medical insurance cover for those impacted and nominated family members till December 31 2020. “Additionally, we will also be providing insurance cover for their parents,” said the company.

Majety said he needs to build a much leaner organisation and reduce costs to be able to withstand any further risks from the uncertainty. “We will have to reduce our expenses such that we can achieve profitability with a smaller order volume than hitherto planned. This will be done keeping in mind already identified efficiencies, along with additional reductions in teams and initiatives that will have lower activity because of Covid,” he added.

Swiggy said it will also help those impacted with smooth career transition.

“We will have a dedicated and fully-trained talent acquisition team assisting impacted employees round the clock in identifying suitable opportunities and providing necessary career support for the next 3 months,” said the Swiggy CEO.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

After #Zomato, #Swiggy sacks 1,100 workers as Covid-19 shuts Cloud kitchens - https://t.co/2z4YtHYs0O Get your newâ€¦ https://t.co/DJ3hnUKKfL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 19, 2020, 5:26 am

I hope some sort of training plan comes up: Vinesh Phogat - https://t.co/b1ivzInqzz Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/IAZHbtxZ7R
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 19, 2020, 5:24 am

Bengal evacuates people in coastal areas as Amphan intensifies - https://t.co/hr8ib7RJEy Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/1y8qVlnkf6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 19, 2020, 5:20 am

#Trump taking HCQ as COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/gcEWgXFI59 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Americaâ€¦ https://t.co/YrrmNH0Ruf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 19, 2020, 5:18 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.