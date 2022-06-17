India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Agnipath protests: Section 144 in Narnaul, Palwal; Internet suspended in Ballabgarh

Agnipath protests: Section 144 in Narnaul, Palwal; Internet suspended in Ballabgarh
June 17
14:38 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MAHENDARGARH: The agitation against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme continued for the second consecutive day in Haryana. Protests erupted at Hero Honda Chowk in the Narnaul of Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Friday.

Police in Narnaul had to chase away the agitators and detain a few of them.
The protestors vandalised the police barricades, which had been put on the roads of Narnaul, following which Section 144, restricting the gathering of more than four persons, was clamped in the area.

The state government, on Thursday, put in place the prohibitory orders in Palwal, while internet services were suspended in Faridabad district’s Ballabgarh. “We are trying to pacify them. They are violating Section 144 CrPC that has been imposed here,” said Narnaul Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narender Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, people had hit the streets in Haryana’s Palwal against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youths to defence services.

Following this, the police personnel had deployed at the DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence. Several police vehicles were torched, several roadways buses were damaged in stone-pelting and the National Highway 19 was also blocked. The Police had used tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob in Palwal.

The violent agitation against the Agnipath scheme is happening in Bihar and Telangana. Earlier today, the protesters allegedly attacked the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Today, railway traffic was blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in several states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana.

Agnipath Scheme was recently launched by the government in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers.

Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16, 2022, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years. On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The scheme is called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Agnipath recruitment schemeAgnipath SchemeAgnipath Scheme UpdateAgniveerArmed forcesArmed Forces IndiaBJPFaridabad ProtestsHero Honda ChowkIndiaFightsCoronaIndian ArmyNarendraModipoliticalRajnath Singh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.