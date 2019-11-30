Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

AI-based algorithm to treat brain injury developed

AI-based algorithm to treat brain injury developed
November 30
10:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithm that could help doctors treat patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The algorithms can predict the probability of the patient dying within 30-days with an accuracy of 80-85 per cent, said the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

“A dynamic prognostic model like this has not been presented before. Although this is a proof-of-concept and it will still take some time before we can implement algorithms like this into daily clinical practice, our study reflects how and into what direction modern intensive care is evolving”, said Indian-origin researcher and study author Rahul Raj from Helsinki University Hospital in the Finland.

Traumatic brain injury is a significant global cause of mortality and morbidity with an increasing incidence, especially in low-and-middle-income countries. The most severe TBIs are treated in intensive care units (ICU), but in spite of the proper and high-quality care, about one in three patients dies.

This is why researchers at Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) started to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithm that could help doctors treat patients with severe TBI. At its best, such an algorithm could predict the outcome of the individual patient and give objective data regarding the condition and prognosis of the patient and how it changes during treatment.

“We have developed two separate algorithms. The first algorithm is simpler and is based only upon objective monitor data. The second algorithm is slightly more complex and includes data regarding the level of consciousness, measured by the widely used Glasgow Coma Scale score,” said study researcher Eetu Pursiainen.

As expected, the accuracy of the more complex algorithm is slightly better than for the simpler algorithm. “Still, the accuracy of both algorithms is surprisingly good, considering that the simpler model is based upon only three main variables and the more complex upon five main variables”, Pursiainen said.

In the future, the algorithms still have to be validated in national and international external datasets, the researchers concluded. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

CM #Thackeray confident of passing floor test - https://t.co/gNrg1DcGqf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/EPQwFiQMaO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 30, 2019, 5:28 am

Indian-origin researcher turns banana plant into packaging material - https://t.co/YAEqQLxziD Get your news featur… https://t.co/SylN7ahKhe
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 30, 2019, 5:26 am

Pamela Anderson writes to PM Modi to promote #Vegan food - https://t.co/oxDwUFN2S0 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/MKL5yPX91f
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 30, 2019, 5:24 am

Two dead in London Bridge terror attack, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police - https://t.co/91jcVtW3Oehttps://t.co/hW32ricGM5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 30, 2019, 5:22 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.