India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

AI in crypto platform, CryptoSmartlife set to simplify crypto investing in India with thematic coin baskets

AI in crypto platform, CryptoSmartlife set to simplify crypto investing in India with thematic coin baskets
May 21
11:24 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HYDERABAD: Crypto tech industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology sub-sectors in the last couple of years. Innovative players are emerging in the space to make crypto investing ubiquitous. And one such hi-tech startup is CryptoSmartlife.

This Singapore and India based startup uses Artificial Intelligence, Quant and advanced data science to ensure Crypto, the newly created asset class, reaches everyone by breaking the tech barriers. They have successfully launched, and the platform is accessible via the web portal as well as a mobile app on the android play store.

CryptoSmartlife is on a mission to turn Crypto investing as easy, convenient, and quick as cooking noodles. It is an Artificial Intelligence-powered Crypto Thematic Basket Investment platform where top 100 market capitalization coins are put into baskets based on past returns, price volatility, coin correlations, and other fundamental factors.

This is the first cryptocurrency investment app of its kind in India which lets users make both one-time and recurring periodic recurring investments in crypto coin baskets based on popular themes such as Blockchain, Metaverse, NFT, Green Crypto, Web3, etc.

In times such as current market volatility, coin fundamentals, technical indicators, and investment principles become even more important and CryptoSmartlife provides easy access to data metrics such as returns, volatility, sharpe ratio, bullish/bearish signals, so investors can make informed decisions.

Amongst all the crypto investment apps, what makes CryptoSmartlife distinctive are its innovative customer-centric features:

  1. Coin basket investment based on risk appetite in less than 2 mins
  2. Auto rebalancing of coin portfolios based on changing market conditions
  3. Crypto Recurring Basket Investment Plan in one click
  4. Hassle-free withdrawals and deposits
  5. Instant KYC and 24*7 customer-centric support

With the value of cryptocurrencies growing rapidly, the security, and safety of digital assets play a key role. CryptoSmartlife wins here, as they use the world’s top crypto custody providers to ensure the safety of digital assets. CryptoSmartlife is also an official member of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council of India (https://www.bacc.co.in/). The team, spread across Singapore and India, consists of a bunch of crypto enthusiasts, industry experts, and renowned advisors.

Digital transformation and blockchain expert Vishnu Tadepalli, Founder-CEO, CryptoSmartlife says, “Current crypto exchanges are very complex and many wanna-be crypto investors are missing out due to lack of education, unfriendly exchange interfaces & other technology barriers. We harness the power of advanced data science to present facts to users, as data never lies. Our back-tested algorithm builds crypto smart baskets based on popular themes, ultimately giving users a simple and easy to use crypto investing experience in a smart & secure way, based on investor’s preferences.”

CryptoSmartlife operates with the vision to be at the forefront of Crypto Innovation and to drive crypto adoption with a “crypto learn” & “easy to use” interface. They are planning to roll out a mobile app for IOS devices in late May. The company also has plans to extend the platform to Europe, and South-East Asia in the later part of this year. This “AI in Crypto” company is expected to announce a series of Crypto-focused initiatives such as Defi and Staking too.

Note: “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Comments

comments

Tags
BitCoincrypto platformcrypto platforms IndiaCrypto tech industryCryptocurrencyCryptoSmartlifeDogeCoinethereumInvest in CryptocurrencyLuna Coinsave crypto taxShibcoinWhat is CryptocurrencyWhich crypto to invest in
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 20th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.