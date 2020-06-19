India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

AIA- NJ donates grocery, snacks to health workers

AIA- NJ donates grocery, snacks to health workers
June 19
16:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PRAKASH M SWAMY

NEW JERSEY: The Association of Indians in America (AIA) NJ chapter has reached out to the community in a big way in helping with COVID 19 pandemic. The AIA commenced its drive by asking people to donate cash and or in kind such as masks/gloves, grocery, and food for the cause

NJ food donation at soup kitchenThe organization has been supplying grocery and packaged snack packs to the soup kitchens, collaborating with Sri Krishna Guruvayoorappan temple in Manalapan NJ and Nitin Vyas of World Vegan Vision to provide packaged food to the front line workers at the hospitals – St Peter’s in New Brunswick, RWJ hospital in New Brunswick and Meridian in Old Bridge

The AIA has also been collaborating with Nitin Vyas of World Vegan Vision to collect rice from merchants that are donating towards COVID 19. “We are providing masks and gloves to the long term care centers that have been affected by the virus. Towards this end, we are collaborating with The Rutgers University Asian Resource Center for Minority Aging Research (RCMAR) and

Care2Caregivers group and we will also be providing meals to them,” said Uma Swaminathan, President of The Association of Indians in America, New Jersey Chapter.

Ms Swaminathan is an herbalist, nutritionist and a Reiki Grandmaster who does holistic alternative with a healing certification courses and wellness counseling. She is the author of Healing with Herbs and Herbal Transformations. The next book ‘A tradition that knew how to keep Corona virus at Bay’ is set to release in September. Last year AIA celebrated the Golden Jubilee of AIA’s founding.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter China’s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    AIA- #NJ donates grocery, snacks to health ... - https://t.co/ryPaFg8Lpu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/gFu6UhkjnV
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 11:07 am

    City of Fremont launches Pop Up ... - https://t.co/ZJ3m73KBBR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicago… https://t.co/wVOKWKnhSc
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 11:03 am

    #Indiaspora condemns systemic ... - https://t.co/KdNv8yXAC8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Ng8VWM3Qfs
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 11:00 am

    Interfaith coalition vows to ... - https://t.co/8iX5cODyW5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ER5LvPa5OO
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 10:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.