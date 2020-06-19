AIA- NJ donates grocery, snacks to health workers
PRAKASH M SWAMY
NEW JERSEY: The Association of Indians in America (AIA) NJ chapter has reached out to the community in a big way in helping with COVID 19 pandemic. The AIA commenced its drive by asking people to donate cash and or in kind such as masks/gloves, grocery, and food for the cause
The organization has been supplying grocery and packaged snack packs to the soup kitchens, collaborating with Sri Krishna Guruvayoorappan temple in Manalapan NJ and Nitin Vyas of World Vegan Vision to provide packaged food to the front line workers at the hospitals – St Peter’s in New Brunswick, RWJ hospital in New Brunswick and Meridian in Old Bridge
The AIA has also been collaborating with Nitin Vyas of World Vegan Vision to collect rice from merchants that are donating towards COVID 19. “We are providing masks and gloves to the long term care centers that have been affected by the virus. Towards this end, we are collaborating with The Rutgers University Asian Resource Center for Minority Aging Research (RCMAR) and
Care2Caregivers group and we will also be providing meals to them,” said Uma Swaminathan, President of The Association of Indians in America, New Jersey Chapter.
Ms Swaminathan is an herbalist, nutritionist and a Reiki Grandmaster who does holistic alternative with a healing certification courses and wellness counseling. She is the author of Healing with Herbs and Herbal Transformations. The next book ‘A tradition that knew how to keep Corona virus at Bay’ is set to release in September. Last year AIA celebrated the Golden Jubilee of AIA’s founding.