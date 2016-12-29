Something went wrong with the connection!

AIADMK names ‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala as party General Secretary

December 29
03:15 2016
aiadmk-names-chinnamma-sasikala-as-party-general-secretaryCHENNAI: As widely expected late Jayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala was today appointed the AIADMK General Secretary at the party general council meet in her absence, a decision she immediately accepted.

A meeting of the general council, which is AIADMK’s top decision making body, attended by all top leaders including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam made the decision arming her with all powers to administer the party by adopting a resolution unanimously.

The post fell vacant following the demise of party general secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5.

In line with the stipulations set out in the party rules with regard to election to the coveted post, 60-year-old Sasikala, also called ‘chinnamma’ will be formally elected as general secretary soon, the resolution said.

Top party leaders led by Panneerselvam called on Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa and apprised her of the party decision.

The Chief Minister along with leaders including Lok Sabha Deputy Leader M Thambidurai and Edappadi K Palanisamy handed her a copy of the party resolution including her appointment.

An emotionally charged Sasikala later placed them in front of a portrait of Jayalalithaa and paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

Clad in Jayalalithaa’s favorite green saree, she was surrounded by some of her kin.

Amid chants of “Long Live Chinnamma,” Sasikala told the leaders and General Council members that she has accepted the decision in deference to the views of cadres and leaders.

Party veteran Panruti S Ramachandran said Sasikala has given her concurrence for appointment to the top post.

A total of 14 resolutions, including one that affirmed allegiance to Sasikala, were adopted today.

The resolution on Sasikala called on party workers to “remember the guidance of Amma and take a pledge to work loyally under the stewardship of Chinnamma (Sasikala).”

Hailing her contribution to the party’s growth, it vowed to continue striving for the party by “seeing Puratchi Thalaivi Amma in the form of honorable Chinnamma.”

Party treasurer and Chief Minister Panneerselvam said: “In tune with party rules, honorable Chinnamma is appointed AIADMK General Secretary and a resolution to this effect has been adopted unanimously by the general council.”

“This general council adopts this resolution appointing Chinnamma VK Sasikala as the party general secretary till such time she is (formally) elected to that post in tune with party rule 20, clause 2.”

The resolution was moved by party presidium chairman E Madusudanan, Panneersevlam, Edapadi Palanisamy and a host of other leaders and seconded by council members.–PTI

