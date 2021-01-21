India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Air India flies direct to Hyderabad from Chicago

Air India flies direct to Hyderabad from Chicago
January 21
16:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Air Lamp Lighting

Air Lamp Lighting

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Air India launching a direct non-stop weekly flight to Hyderabad from Chicago had its formal ceremony held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport The event was marked with a ribbon-cutting by Indian Consul General Amit Kumar in Chicago.

The event was attended among others by Ms. Amber Achilles Ritter, Deputy Commissioner Chicago Dept of Aviation; Benjamin Sipiora, O’Hare Terminal Manager, City of Chicago; Chris Diaferio, Executive Director of CATCO and some prominent members from the Indian community.

Consul General Kumar congratulated Air India, and the team in Chicago headed by Vikash Shahal, for expansion of its services in USA – both direct flight to Hyderabad and an additional flight to Delhi – and for its important role in contributing to better connectivity between the two countries facilitating commerce, trade, tourism and promoting people to people exchanges.

Air Ribbon Cutting

Air Ribbon Cutting

He also highlighted the excellent coordination with, and support provided by Air India during the initial phases of the Vande Bharat Mission. He mentioned that more than 45,000 people had travelled from Chicago as part of Vande Bharat Mission flights in over 160 flights last year. The Government has reached out to our citizens stranded across the world to facilitate repatriation & outbound international travel of more than 47.2 lakh people under Vande Bharat Mission so far.

The flight AI-108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (CST) to arrive in Hyderabad at 0040 hrs IST on Friday. Flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will leave Hyderabad every Friday at 1250 hrs IST to arrive Chicago at 1850 hrs CST.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Consulate Celebrating Pravasi ... - https://t.co/QGX2zYdqva Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:49 am

    Air India flies direct to Hyderabad from Chicago - https://t.co/vLVUSBnty7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HyderabadToChicago #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:40 am

    American Telugu Association ... - https://t.co/L7UnySHc3O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanTeluguAssociation #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:36 am

    Sikh #Community leader ... - https://t.co/GmimIfVwDz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Diaspora #Elections #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #Illinois #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.