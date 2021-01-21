Air India flies direct to Hyderabad from Chicago

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Air India launching a direct non-stop weekly flight to Hyderabad from Chicago had its formal ceremony held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport The event was marked with a ribbon-cutting by Indian Consul General Amit Kumar in Chicago.

The event was attended among others by Ms. Amber Achilles Ritter, Deputy Commissioner Chicago Dept of Aviation; Benjamin Sipiora, O’Hare Terminal Manager, City of Chicago; Chris Diaferio, Executive Director of CATCO and some prominent members from the Indian community.

Consul General Kumar congratulated Air India, and the team in Chicago headed by Vikash Shahal, for expansion of its services in USA – both direct flight to Hyderabad and an additional flight to Delhi – and for its important role in contributing to better connectivity between the two countries facilitating commerce, trade, tourism and promoting people to people exchanges.

He also highlighted the excellent coordination with, and support provided by Air India during the initial phases of the Vande Bharat Mission. He mentioned that more than 45,000 people had travelled from Chicago as part of Vande Bharat Mission flights in over 160 flights last year. The Government has reached out to our citizens stranded across the world to facilitate repatriation & outbound international travel of more than 47.2 lakh people under Vande Bharat Mission so far.

The flight AI-108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (CST) to arrive in Hyderabad at 0040 hrs IST on Friday. Flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will leave Hyderabad every Friday at 1250 hrs IST to arrive Chicago at 1850 hrs CST.

