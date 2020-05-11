Something went wrong with the connection!

Air India flight with 130 Indians from Riyadh reaches Delhi

Air India flight with 130 Indians from Riyadh reaches Delhi
May 11
15:30 2020
NEW DELHI: As many as 130 Indians stranded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reached Delhi on Sunday evening on-board a special Air India ferry flight under the ‘Vande Bharat’ evacuation mission. The flight landed at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as per schedule around 8 p.m.

Later in the evening, around 10.30 p.m, another flight of the national carrier with Indians from London is scheduled to land at the IGI airport. During the fourth day of the Vande Bharat Mission, both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express brought back passengers from Bangladesh, the Philippines, US, Singapore and Gulf states to several cities in the country.

This is part of the massive evacuation mission amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian government has been making efforts to bring back Indians stranded abroad and under the massive ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have been undertaking evacuation flights starting May 7.

The Air India Group would operate a total of 64 flights and bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries under the mission.

