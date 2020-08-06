India Post News Paper

Air India manager, Malini Vaidyanathan bids adieu to Chicago

August 06
17:08 2020
RAMESH SOPARAWLA
India Post News Service

CHICAGO:  Ms Malini Vaidhyanathan Manager Midwest in Chicago has handed over her charge as Manager Midwest of Air India to Shri Vikash Shahal, Airport Manager ORD, with effect from July 31 2020 In a talk to this paper she said that. she would be joining Air India the New Delhi office after reaching India. 

She said tat the three years that   she had spent at Chicago serving a vibrant local community along with her duties as the Manage Midwest were the most interesting and challenging experience of her career.

“It is interesting because of the great relationships built and challenging because of economic havoc unleashed by the pandemic. However, I am proud to say that Air India rose to the occasion, by organizing Vande Bharat flights at a very short notice and to repatriate a large number of stranded Indians,’ she added

In a social message to members of the Indian community at large shesaid, “I wish you all stay safe and enjoy vibrant health.  In case you need any assistance in India, please do not hesitate to reach me in New Delhi.

To say the least, Ms Malini had endeared herself with the members of India diaspora during her stay in Chicago as Midwest Manager with her humidity and sincerity of approach Rarely would there be a community oriented event here where in Air India would not extend its support or have Ms Malini as a honored guest, says Surendra Ullal Community Editor India Post.

