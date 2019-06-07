Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Air India schedule from Chicago CORRECTION SURENDRA ULLAL  CHICAGO: India Post, in its May 31, 2019, issue carried a report on Air India’s new schedule. Inadvertently, the report indicated that the A126 non-stop flight from...
  • Bharatnatyam dance performance in Cambridge GEETHA PATIL CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Natya Dance Collective presented a Bharatanatyam dance performance on the theme, “Samsara: Dancing the Everyday” at the Dance Complex, Cambridge, Massachusetts, May,  and another one June 1...
  • Vijay Divas celebrated in Boston PRAKASH SWAMY BOSTON:  New England region associations NRIS4MODI 2019, Overseas Friends for  BJP-USA (OFBJP USA) Boston, Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, and Global Indians for Mission 2019 (GIM2019) organized Vijay Diwas...
  • BJP win celebrated on grand scale in Boston GEETHA PATIL Boson: The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party(OFBJP) Boston celebrated June 2 at the Raddison Hotel Chelmsford, Massachusetts, the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP...
  • Yoga camp held in Fremont India Post News Service FREMONT, California: Patanjali’s Yogpeeth conducted a three-day “Sadhana and Yog Shivir” at the Vedic Dharma Samaj (Fremont Hindu Temple) in Fremont, California, from May 13 to...
  • Photographer Vipul Patel passes away SURESH BODIWALA CHICAGO: Vipul Patel, a popular professional photographer, who died last month was cremated here in the presence of a good number of friends, well wishers and family members....
  • Know India Programs announced INDIA POST NEWS SERVICE SAN FRANCISCO: The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has announced that three Know India Programs (KIPs), organized by the Indian government for the Indian youth diaspora...
  • Rakesh Prasad- The CEO of Sarcasm Spills Out Secrets to Succeed In Social Media If you are a Facebook user, there are huge chances that you must have come across at least One page that is owned by Rakesh Prasad without even knowing the...
  • Sikh-American airman allowed by US Air Force to keep turban, beard on active duty WASHINGTON: A Sikh airman has been allowed by the United States Air Force to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair, making him the first active-duty airman to be...
  • UK Foreign Office Board gets first Indian-origin member LONDON: Kumar Iyer has been appointed by the UK government as the Chief Economist of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), making him the first Indian-origin member of the department’s...
  

Air India schedule from Chicago

Air India schedule from Chicago
June 07
11:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CORRECTION

SURENDRA ULLAL 

CHICAGO: India Post, in its May 31, 2019, issue carried a report on Air India’s new schedule. Inadvertently, the report indicated that the A126 non-stop flight from Chicago will depart at 12 midnight.

The correct time is 12 noon (PM)    and  not  midnightNight. The error is regretted. According to the new schedule, effective June 01, 2019, Air India’s daily non-stop flight AI-126 departs from Chicago at 12 noon  and arrives int New Delhi at 2.15 p.m. the following day and continues onward to Hyderabad. This schedule offers the fastest service from Chicago to Delhi with immediate connections to a host of cities in India.

In the return direction, flight AI-127 departs from Delhi at 10.05 p.m. and arrives in Chicago at 7:25 a.m. the following day. Passengers have the entire day to take connecting flights to all US interior cities. AI-127 will take a longer route, making a technical stop in Stockholm for refueling, due to airspace closure. Passengers will remain on board the flight during this halt in Stockholm. This flight offers international connections from Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Amritsar, and Kolkata.

The Air India management urges all passengers holding bookings to contact their travel consultant or the nearest Air India office for updated information on their reservation and for rebooking their itinerary in case of misconnection due to advanced departure from Chicago and Delhi.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Online Gaming Platforms Keep Players Hooked with Smart Reward Strategy It was around the late 2000s that online gaming really took off in India. Ever since it has both the young and the old hooked. Thanks to increasingly fast and...
  • Air India schedule from Chicago CORRECTION SURENDRA ULLAL  CHICAGO: India Post, in its May 31, 2019, issue carried a report on Air India’s new schedule. Inadvertently, the report indicated that the A126 non-stop flight from...
  • Bharatnatyam dance performance in Cambridge GEETHA PATIL CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Natya Dance Collective presented a Bharatanatyam dance performance on the theme, “Samsara: Dancing the Everyday” at the Dance Complex, Cambridge, Massachusetts, May,  and another one June 1...
  • Vijay Divas celebrated in Boston PRAKASH SWAMY BOSTON:  New England region associations NRIS4MODI 2019, Overseas Friends for  BJP-USA (OFBJP USA) Boston, Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, and Global Indians for Mission 2019 (GIM2019) organized Vijay Diwas...
  • BJP win celebrated on grand scale in Boston GEETHA PATIL Boson: The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party(OFBJP) Boston celebrated June 2 at the Raddison Hotel Chelmsford, Massachusetts, the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP...
  • Yoga camp held in Fremont India Post News Service FREMONT, California: Patanjali’s Yogpeeth conducted a three-day “Sadhana and Yog Shivir” at the Vedic Dharma Samaj (Fremont Hindu Temple) in Fremont, California, from May 13 to...
  • Photographer Vipul Patel passes away SURESH BODIWALA CHICAGO: Vipul Patel, a popular professional photographer, who died last month was cremated here in the presence of a good number of friends, well wishers and family members....
  • Know India Programs announced INDIA POST NEWS SERVICE SAN FRANCISCO: The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has announced that three Know India Programs (KIPs), organized by the Indian government for the Indian youth diaspora...
  • Rakesh Prasad- The CEO of Sarcasm Spills Out Secrets to Succeed In Social Media If you are a Facebook user, there are huge chances that you must have come across at least One page that is owned by Rakesh Prasad without even knowing the...
  • Sikh-American airman allowed by US Air Force to keep turban, beard on active duty WASHINGTON: A Sikh airman has been allowed by the United States Air Force to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair, making him the first active-duty airman to be...
  • UK Foreign Office Board gets first Indian-origin member LONDON: Kumar Iyer has been appointed by the UK government as the Chief Economist of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), making him the first Indian-origin member of the department’s...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.