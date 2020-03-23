Something went wrong with the connection!

Air India showed utmost courage, rose to call of humanity: Modi

March 23
14:08 2020
NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the role of national carrier Air India’s crew for flying the citizens from foreign soils amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic saying they showed utmost “courage” and rose to call of humanity.

“Extremely proud of this team of Air India, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India,” Modi tweeted with #India Fights Corona.

Modi was responding to a tweet of Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailing the crew of Air India for transporting g 263 Indians from Italy’s Rome.

Lately, the national carrier has been called upon to rescue Indians stranded around the globe, be it from the COVID-19 outbreak epicenter Wuhan in China or Rome and Milan in Italy.

India has announced a complete ban on the landing of international flights since Sunday. Even over 13,600 passenger and mail express trains have been suspended till March 31 across the country. According to the latest figures 400+ people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India on Monday. At least seven people have died so far.

