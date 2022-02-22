Air India special flight departs from India to bring Indians from Ukraine

NEW DELHI: The special flight of Tata-owned Air India (AI) will take back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport tonight.

“The first special flight of Air India (AI-1946) out of the three to be operated from Ukraine to India will fly tonight with Indian nationals tonight,” an airline official told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

An Air India ferry flight on Monday left for Ukraine to take back Indians who wished to return home. Air India had already announced that a total of three flights from Ukraine to India would operate for Indian nationals, including students, during the state of war in Ukraine.

“Air India is operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26,” Air India said. The Boeing Dreamliner AI-1947 flight from Delhi has taken off as part of the special operation for Ukraine. It has a capacity of over 200 seats. “A Dreamliner Boeing B-787 took off from Delhi airport for Ukraine (Boryspil) in the morning,” an airport official told ANI.

Concerned over the escalating tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia, India on Tuesday strongly emphasized in the special meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

This statement was made at the UNSC in the backdrop of Russia’s recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk of Ukraine. The United States and allies requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia’s recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine as Independent.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

Tirumurti called for restraint on all sides. “The immediate priority is a de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said.

The Indian representative emphasized that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. (ANI)

