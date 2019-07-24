Air India to launch direct Delhi-Toronto direct flight Sep 27

DUBAI: India’s national carrier Air India will launch a Delhi-Toronto direct flight on the occasion of the World Tourism Day September 27 despite facing the threat of privatization due to mounting debts.

The airline is also planning to launch a direct flight to Nairobi, Kenya, sometime in October due to the immense tourism potential in the sector.

“We will launch the Delhi-Toronto non-stop flight from September 27 on the occasion of the World Tourism Day,” Air India (AI) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwini Lohani told PTI onboard the Indore-Dubai maiden flight July 16.

AI 903 is the first international flight from Madhya Pradesh providing the much-needed connectivity to the Gulf and beyond to the people of the central Indian state.

“We are also planning to launch a direct flight to Nairobi sometime in October in view of immense tourism potential in that area,” Lohani said.

Though the AI is facing a debt of nearly Rs 60,000 crore, it is taking all possible steps, including reducing the operational costs, to keep the national carrier afloat.

Air India also plans to introduce a flight from Bhopal to Bengaluru in October to fulfil the major demand of the people.

He also said that after the Dubai flight, AI will also start its services for Bangkok from Indore to meet the popular demand of the people of the city (Indore).

From Indore, Air India is operating a 162-seater A320 Neo aircraft, which will fly three times a week directly to Dubai Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays while from Dubai it will fly Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, he said.

“At present, AI has a capacity of 4,500 seats for Dubai and it plans to enhance it to 5,800 seats by winter by starting four more flights for the Gulf nation,” an AI official said.

The new flights will commence shortly from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kunnoor and Kochi during winter season which starts from October 10.

Indore-born Sunish Kumar Bhargava was the commander of the maiden international flight from his home city, the official said.

“The flight will take a route via Kutch (Gujarat) to fly over the Arabian Sea to reach Muscat, Oman to enter Dubai due to closure of the air space over Pakistan,” Bhargava told PTI.

However, he clarified that it will not enhance the flying time.

From Dubai, people of Madhya Pradesh will be able to visit major tourist destinations in the world and the biggest city of the UAE with well-known cities like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain all nearby.

Newly-elected Indore MP, Shankar Lalwani in the presence of the CMD, Indore Mayor Malini Gaud and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan flagged off the maiden international flight to Dubai from Indore.

An elated passenger, Aditya Dubey from Dewas, who is going for the first time to Dubai in the maiden international flight from Madhya Pradesh displayed handmade posters in flight “Thanking Air India” for launching this flight and took photos with the CMD.

The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for welcoming passengers of the maiden flight by rolling out red carpet. PTI

