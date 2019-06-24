Something went wrong with the connection!

Air India to start new flights on two routes from Sep 27

June 24
12:03 2019
NEW DELHI: Air India will start new flights on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar route and Mumbai-Nairobi route from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.
“I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya,” he said in a tweet.

On June 14, Puri had said that the national carrier will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from September 27.
“To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily Air India flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019,” he had tweeted.
Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat but lost to Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla. PTI

