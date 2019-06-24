Air India to start new flights on two routes from Sep 27

Bumrah holds key to India’s chances but ‘freak’ Warner can do it for Aussies: Clarke MANCHESTER: Jasprit Bumrah’s amazing skill-set gives India a realistic chance of winning the World Cup but a “freak” called David Warner might just retain it for Australia, feels 2015 World...

Actor Anupam Kher pens autobiography, to hit stands in August 1 NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is coming out with his autobiography, “Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly” that is set to hit stands on August 5. Publishers Penguin Random House...

‘Kesari’ to release in Japan on August 16 MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his film “Kesari” is slated to be released in Japan on August 16, a day after India’s Independence Day. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter...

Great Himalayan National Park Want to test nerves? Trek to Himalaya VISHAL GULATI If you are an intrepid trekker and want to test your nerves in the highly inhospitable terrain and tough climatic conditions...

Olialia Sky brings luxury air-charter services in India NEW DELHI: Business travel will soon be a luxurious experience for corporate honchos with an upmarket uber air-charter service landing into Indian airspace to service those who wish to travel...

Amarnath Yatra 2019 to be event-packed pilgrimage: Officials JAMMU: There is a packed calendar for pilgrims in this year’s Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has announced. Briefing the media on the arrangements for the pilgrimage,...

New entry system at Taj Mahal welcomed AGRA: The tourism industry and conservationists have generally welcomed the new entry system with turnstile gates to regulate crowds at the Taj Mahal here which attracts more than seven million...

US mulls rejoining UN tourism body WASHINGTON: The US is exploring the possibility of rejoining the UN tourism body to create jobs for Americans and help promote tourist destinations in the country, the State Department said....

No more ‘VIP stay’ at Corbett Tiger Reserve NEW DELHI: Corbett Tiger Reserve authorities have decided that it will not entertain references from VIPs requesting stay and safari facilities among others either for themselves or for their relatives...