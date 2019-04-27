Something went wrong with the connection!

Air India’s operations hit globally due to technical glitch: official

April 27
11:00 2019
NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Air India passengers were left stranded at several airports across the world due to a glitch in its check-in software, the airline said Saturday.
The airline’s “server is down”, an official said.

“SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered,” the airline’s spokesperson said.
Air India’s software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

According to an Air India official, the server was down since around 3 AM Saturday morning due to which the airline is unable to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world.
Many passengers complained on social media about being stranded at airports.

A similar incident took place on June 23 last year when a technical glitch in the airline’s check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India. PTI

