India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record ‘moderate’ AQI

Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record ‘moderate’ AQI
November 17
10:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Air pollution levels in the national capital significantly improved on Tuesday with several parts of the city reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘satisfactory’ category, while some reported AQI in the ‘poor’ category.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 173, Lodhi Road reported 121, while RK Puram and Najafgarh continued to report higher numbers with ‘severe’ AQIs of 205 and 213 respectively.

This is a significant improvement from the air pollution levels of the last few days, which soared due to the use of firecrackers in Diwali. Residents of the city say, “Recent rains have helped. We used to have breathing difficulties and irritation in the eyes but it is better now.”

The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 490 on Monday. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb air pollution in the National Capital. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Air quality improves in Delhi, parts ... - https://t.co/68U4GMNq1x Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirQualityIndex #CentralPollutionControlBoard #Covid19Lockdown #DelhiAIr #DelhiAIrPollution #DelhiNCRAirQuality #DelhiAirQuality #Health #Healthcare #NCR #Wellness
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:06 am

    India reports 29,164 new COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/ybOj9VUj9N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #COVIDTally #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:02 am

    @ANI: Moderna Inc says its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing #COVID19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial: Reuters https://t.co/UBU6v5p6Ou
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 2:32 pm

    @ANI: Nitish Kumar takes oath as the CM of Bihar for the seventh time. https://t.co/Zq4G8E68nM
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 11:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.