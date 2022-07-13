India Post News Paper

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 20 years of ‘Devdas’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 20 years of 'Devdas'
July 13
11:12 2022
MUMBAI: There are some movies that you watch, enjoy, and then forget about as soon as you leave the theatre. Then there are films that linger in your thoughts for years after you’ve seen them. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ is one such movie that is forever etched in people’s hearts.

Released on July 12, 2002, ‘Devdas’ is a remake of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s film of the same name. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead roles.
As the iconic film turned 20 on Tuesday, Aishwarya took a stroll down memory lane and shared her exquisite look of character Paro.

She captioned the post with several emojis.
Aishwarya’s post left many fans nostalgic.
Reacting to the image, a netizen commented, “One of the best films. Can watch it on repeat.”
“How time flies,” another one wrote.
One social media user called the film a “masterpiece.”

Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post and that too with a red heart emoji.

The saga was based on the 1917 Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel Devdas. The film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee (SRK), whose life goes downhill after his family forbids him from marrying Paro, (Aishwarya). He then turns to alcohol and seeks refuge with a prostitute Chandramukhi (Madhuri).

Apart from the storyline, the songs from the film, including ‘Bairi Piya’, ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’, Dola Re Dola’ were also widely appreciated and still remain favourites among many.

Kirron Kher and Jackie Shroff were also a part of the blockbuster, which was nominated for British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

