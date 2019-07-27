Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush invests in wellness start-up

Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush invests in wellness start-up
July 27
11:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: After popular names like Jennifer Lopez and Shahid Kapoor, superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter and director Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush is the latest celebrity investor to back SARVA, an Indian yoga and wellness start-up.
She will also be helping in the growth of Diva Yoga in south India alongside Malaika Arora and Sarvesh Shashi.

Conceptualized by Malaika and Sarvesh and started in November 2018, Diva Yoga, backed by SARVA, is a holistic wellness studio catering to women.
Aishwaryaa said: “Our modern lifestyle is a cesspool of illnesses and today, stress, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, and obesity are the real monsters we fight daily.
“The world needs to be reminded of the importance of mindfulness and holistic wellness and this is my way of contributing to that larger goal.”

Commenting on the development, Sarvesh, CEO and co-founder, SARVA, said: “I’ve always known Aishwaryaa to be a vociferous advocator of mental and physical wellness and I am proud to have her bolster Diva Yoga’s operations in the South.
“From an overall business perspective, the last few years have been great for SARVA. We’ve grown 12X in terms of revenue in the last three years.” IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.