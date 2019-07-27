Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush invests in wellness start-up

MUMBAI: After popular names like Jennifer Lopez and Shahid Kapoor, superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter and director Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush is the latest celebrity investor to back SARVA, an Indian yoga and wellness start-up.

She will also be helping in the growth of Diva Yoga in south India alongside Malaika Arora and Sarvesh Shashi.

Conceptualized by Malaika and Sarvesh and started in November 2018, Diva Yoga, backed by SARVA, is a holistic wellness studio catering to women.

Aishwaryaa said: “Our modern lifestyle is a cesspool of illnesses and today, stress, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, and obesity are the real monsters we fight daily.

“The world needs to be reminded of the importance of mindfulness and holistic wellness and this is my way of contributing to that larger goal.”

Commenting on the development, Sarvesh, CEO and co-founder, SARVA, said: “I’ve always known Aishwaryaa to be a vociferous advocator of mental and physical wellness and I am proud to have her bolster Diva Yoga’s operations in the South.

“From an overall business perspective, the last few years have been great for SARVA. We’ve grown 12X in terms of revenue in the last three years.” IANS

