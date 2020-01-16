Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji…’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji…’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
January 16
17:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s latest release, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero”, has breached into the Rs 100 crore club.

The Om Raut-directed period action drama achieved the feat in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10.

“Tanhaji”, which is Devgn’s 100th film as an actor, has so far made Rs 107.68 crores at the box office.

Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

Produced by Ajay’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Newly-opened California gurdwara vandalized - https://t.co/VmAQCtCOCk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/79KyUy8EYy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 16, 2020, 11:47 am

Trump's 'woefully' poor knowledge of India, China geography leaves Modi stumped: new book - https://t.co/uNWVTIoUCwhttps://t.co/oM7tFdB1PE
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 16, 2020, 11:46 am

Dhoni dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, Rahul promoted - https://t.co/401dd5TqkT Get your news featured… https://t.co/X7kyjVw2Sn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 16, 2020, 11:44 am

Pak media watchdog bans TV anchor, show for 60 days after Cabinet minister's fiasco - https://t.co/fcyvQkspM2 Get… https://t.co/di14Rj3mPx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 16, 2020, 11:43 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.