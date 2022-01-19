India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
January 19
10:04 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party Chief and MP from Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, a party source said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, the party source said, “Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.”
When asked from where Akhilesh Yadav will contest, the source said that the party has not yet disclosed the seat.

Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference at the party office in Lucknow at 1 pm today. He is likely to share more details on his seat and the party’s vision ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 UP ElectionsAkhilesh YadavAssembly pollsBJPIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalSamjwadi PartyUP 2022 ElectionsUP electionsUP Polls 2022Uttar Pradesh Assembly electionUttar Pradesh ElectionsYogi Adityanath
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.