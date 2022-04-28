India Post News Paper

Akshay Kumar calls on fans to suggest name for new film

April 28
12:37 2022
India Post News Service

MUMBAI: International megastar Akshay Kumar has invited his fans around the world to suggest a title name for his upcoming movie alongside Radhika Madan.

Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of his co-star Radhika Madan breaking a coconut. In the post, Akshay Kumar wrote: “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes.

