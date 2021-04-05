Akshay Kumar hospitalised as ‘precautionary measure’ after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised a day after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor shared the news on his social media, informing his fans that he has been hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Akshay on Sunday revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and informed his fans that he was following all the necessary protocols.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself,” he wrote.

Hoping to get back in action soon, he added, “I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!”

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Akshay is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the deadly infection after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song ‘Baby Doll’, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. ‘Ram Setu’ is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Apart from ‘Ram Setu’, the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’. (ANI)

