India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Akshay Kumar opens up about working with Aanand L Rai in ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Akshay Kumar opens up about working with Aanand L Rai in ‘Raksha Bandhan’
August 05
11:28 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar feels that there are many similarities between him and director Aanand L Rai.

On collaborating with Rai on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ after ‘Atrangi Re’, Akshay said, “I were to describe Aanand sir, it would be a warm hug. That’s what being around him feels like. He’s someone who I feel is very honest and passionate about his craft. Hence, he won’t make you do something which isn’t being honest to the character of film.What makes us click is that I feel we are very similar as people, simple living, love for food, can’t sit idle, even if it’s just Ludo, we play in our free time.”
Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which is scheduled to release on August 11. To note, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

Directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar’s sisters. The film was shot in Delhi last year.

A few days ago, Akshay dropped some behind-the-lens pictures from ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Prithviraj‘ actor shared a string of behind the scene pictures, to which he captioned, “A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas.”

In the first picture, Akshay was seen hugging Rai and Bhumi with an eye-blink expression. In the second picture, the ‘Raanjhana’ director was seen giving a warm hug to Akshay, while he sits on a chair in a blue-checked shirt.

Apart from ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Akshay will also be seen in ‘Ram Setu‘ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and ‘Selfie’ along with Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Aanand L. RaiActorsactressAkshay KumarbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesPrithviraj ChauhanRakhiRakkshabandhan Release DateRaksha BandhnRakshabandhan Movie 2022Samrat Prithiviraj
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.