Akshay Kumar releases quircky first look of ‘Bachchan Pandey’

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday released his first look from his upcoming movie “Bachchan Pandey”.

Akshay shared the poster of the film on Twitter.

The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The first look of the film was also shared by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on the microblogging site.

“Bachchan Pandey” marks 10th collaboration between Sajid and Akshay. The duo have earlier worked together on films like “Waqt Humara Hai”, “Hey Babyy”, “Jann-E-Mann” and “Housefull” franchise among others.

The film is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2020. PTI

Comments

comments