India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Akshay Kumar steps down as tobacco brand ambassador, promises to be mindful in future choices

Akshay Kumar steps down as tobacco brand ambassador, promises to be mindful in future choices
April 21
11:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Faced with a huge backlash, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced that he is stepping down as the brand ambassador of a tobacco company with whom he had recently signed a contract.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

The actor in a lengthy social media posting in the early hours today apologised for hurting the sentiments of people.
“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram.

Akshay also promised to be extremely mindful in making future choices.

“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” the actor said.

Akshay had become the latest Bollywood celebrity after Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn to feature in the advertisements for Vimal, which also sells tobacco products. Recent ads showed both Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan welcoming Akshay Kumar with the ‘Vimal salute’.

Akshay’s association with the brand did not go down well with his fans. They even shared old videos of him talking about his dislike for alcohol, cigarettes, and other things to remind him of what he had spoken about in the past and in a bid to make him change his decision. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAjay DevgnAjay Devgn Movies 2021Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar Bell BottomAkshay Kumar MoviesAkshay Kumar VimalbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviestobaccoVimal Pan MasalaVimal Pan Masala AD
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.