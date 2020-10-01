India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Akshaya Patra Foundation ‘Families for Change’ Virtual Gala

Akshaya Patra Foundation ‘Families for Change’ Virtual Gala
October 01
14:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

Tampa, FL: Akshaya Patra Foundation held its ‘Families for Change’ virtual gala. The total funds raised of $500,000 will provide COVID relief to migrant workers, including cooked meals, ration boxes for families, and Happiness Kits containing 30 days worth of food, hygiene products, and educational supplies to our mid-day meal beneficiaries as well as support mid day meals for school children when schools reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

“The concept of family is built on the foundation of Seva—unconditional, selfless acts of service. It defines what Akshaya Patra is about; and how our combined efforts as individuals and as an organization grant us the opportunity to provide unlimited food for our children.” Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated. “We are so proud of everyone coming together to ensure we continue to support our India team in providing aid and relief to families.”

Esteemed businessman, Jamshydji Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce shared stories from childhood. He shared how education and skill building are vital for children to be prepared in the real world. Next, sustainability expert Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director of ReNew Power, commended Akshaya Patra’s efforts to provide meals and discussed that education played a significant role in his life to continue to learn and work sincerely to achieve academic success.

Famous actress and philanthropist Raveena Tandon joined Vandana in an enlightening discussion about growing up in a show biz family, the path to becoming a Bollywood star, and, most notably, being a mother. Tandon shared how she welcomed 30 displaced orphans into her own home and sheltered them for over a year. The talented couple – Samir Date and Diplaee Somaiya performed old and new Bollywood favorites throughout the event.

The event had over 400 attendees from medical professionals, businesses, nonprofit and philanthropic leaders worldwide. Overall the evening was full of lively conversations, timeless Bollywood Hits, and remarkable moments. For more information contact:[email protected],[email protected], [email protected] or visit – foodforeducation.org

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @PTI_News: Government announces one-day state mourning on October 4 across India as a mark of respect to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on September 29
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:55 am

    Covid-19 a warning to world against ... - https://t.co/EspIBeGRdS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:55 am

    IET India's Chennai ... - https://t.co/nwpceg35Ai Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChennaiLocalNetwork #EconomicGrowth #IETIndiasChennaiLocalNetwork #IndianEconomy #InstitutionOfEngineeringAndTechnologyIndia #ISRO #NASAInternationalSpaceAppsChallenge #Techbiz
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:51 am

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3 - https://t.co/pR1JfjLMYN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AtalTunnel #BJP #BorderAreas #IndiaChinaFaceOff #LAC #LongestHighwayTunnel #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.