Akshaya Patra Foundation ‘Families for Change’ Virtual Gala

Tampa, FL: Akshaya Patra Foundation held its ‘Families for Change’ virtual gala. The total funds raised of $500,000 will provide COVID relief to migrant workers, including cooked meals, ration boxes for families, and Happiness Kits containing 30 days worth of food, hygiene products, and educational supplies to our mid-day meal beneficiaries as well as support mid day meals for school children when schools reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

“The concept of family is built on the foundation of Seva—unconditional, selfless acts of service. It defines what Akshaya Patra is about; and how our combined efforts as individuals and as an organization grant us the opportunity to provide unlimited food for our children.” Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated. “We are so proud of everyone coming together to ensure we continue to support our India team in providing aid and relief to families.”

Esteemed businessman, Jamshydji Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce shared stories from childhood. He shared how education and skill building are vital for children to be prepared in the real world. Next, sustainability expert Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director of ReNew Power, commended Akshaya Patra’s efforts to provide meals and discussed that education played a significant role in his life to continue to learn and work sincerely to achieve academic success.

Famous actress and philanthropist Raveena Tandon joined Vandana in an enlightening discussion about growing up in a show biz family, the path to becoming a Bollywood star, and, most notably, being a mother. Tandon shared how she welcomed 30 displaced orphans into her own home and sheltered them for over a year. The talented couple – Samir Date and Diplaee Somaiya performed old and new Bollywood favorites throughout the event.

The event had over 400 attendees from medical professionals, businesses, nonprofit and philanthropic leaders worldwide. Overall the evening was full of lively conversations, timeless Bollywood Hits, and remarkable moments. For more information contact:[email protected],[email protected], [email protected] or visit – foodforeducation.org

