Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Akshaya Patra holds its annual benefit gala event

Akshaya Patra holds its annual benefit gala event
October 04
11:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Grand sponsor receiving a plaque from Anupam Kher

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA hosted Its Annual Chicago Benefit Gala September 20 at the Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, a north side suburb of Chicago.

This event was attended by over 700 community members, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government leaders. The gala raised funds to enable Akshaya Patra to feed 1.76 million children across India and provide them with the programs and support they need to thrive and grow. The special guest for this event was Padma Bhushan recipient and acclaimed actor Anupham Kher.  

Kher recounted his humble beginnings, being raised with a number of family members in a small house.  He recounted the fond memories he had of his mother feeding him rice as he sat upon a rock and his feeling of wanting to be different from everyone, thus catapulting him to the success he has achieved to date.  

However, after a child came up to his car and did not ask for money or food but just rested his weary head against his car window, he was changed forever.  At that moment, he made the decision to dedicate his life to the service of children.  He said that that his achievements are “dwarfed” in comparison to the achievements of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.  

He urged everyone to “live life, as it has an expiration date” and to get out of their cozy, comfortable corners and donate to the Akshaya Patra Foundation.      

Special guests Sunil Kumar, Shridhar Venkat (CEO of TAPF India) and Vandana Tilak (CEO of TAPF USA) also addressed the gathering.  The Harmony Group provided entertainment throughout the evening.

AKSHAY Team

Noted film celebrity Anupam Kher. Next to him on the right are Saroj Patel, VandanaTilak, Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, Mahendra Patel, KailashPatel..On the left of Kher are Dipak Kapadia, Ila Vyas, Pallavi Shah, Nitin Bhatt, Himanshu Patel, Smita Bhatt and Murgarkshi Patel

The event organizers appreciated the efforts by the Gala committee for its vision and direction.  

.In India, millions of children suffer from extreme hunger and as a result, their education is compromised.  The organization began feeding 1,500 children daily in 2000 and currently feeds over 1.76 million children in 15,668 government schools each day through 48 ISO-standard centralized kitchens in 12 states.  

Its mission is to reach five million children every day by 2025. To learn more about The Akshaya Patra Foundation, visit their website www.foodforeducation.org

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did PM Modi’s speech in UN Put that of Pak PM Imran Khan in poor light

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.