Akshaya Patra holds its annual benefit gala event

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA hosted Its Annual Chicago Benefit Gala September 20 at the Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, a north side suburb of Chicago.

This event was attended by over 700 community members, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government leaders. The gala raised funds to enable Akshaya Patra to feed 1.76 million children across India and provide them with the programs and support they need to thrive and grow. The special guest for this event was Padma Bhushan recipient and acclaimed actor Anupham Kher.

Kher recounted his humble beginnings, being raised with a number of family members in a small house. He recounted the fond memories he had of his mother feeding him rice as he sat upon a rock and his feeling of wanting to be different from everyone, thus catapulting him to the success he has achieved to date.

However, after a child came up to his car and did not ask for money or food but just rested his weary head against his car window, he was changed forever. At that moment, he made the decision to dedicate his life to the service of children. He said that that his achievements are “dwarfed” in comparison to the achievements of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

He urged everyone to “live life, as it has an expiration date” and to get out of their cozy, comfortable corners and donate to the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Special guests Sunil Kumar, Shridhar Venkat (CEO of TAPF India) and Vandana Tilak (CEO of TAPF USA) also addressed the gathering. The Harmony Group provided entertainment throughout the evening.

The event organizers appreciated the efforts by the Gala committee for its vision and direction.

.In India, millions of children suffer from extreme hunger and as a result, their education is compromised. The organization began feeding 1,500 children daily in 2000 and currently feeds over 1.76 million children in 15,668 government schools each day through 48 ISO-standard centralized kitchens in 12 states.

Its mission is to reach five million children every day by 2025. To learn more about The Akshaya Patra Foundation, visit their website www.foodforeducation.org

Comments

comments