Alameda County Health Care Services Agency: Statement on State’s Limited Stay-at-Home Order for Purple Tier Counties

ALAMEDA County, CA: The State has announced a limited Stay at Home Order generally requiring that non-essential work, movement, and gatherings stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. PST in counties in the Purple Tier per the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 a.m., December 21, although it may be extended or revised as needed.

Alameda County is in the Purple Tier and residents and businesses will be impacted by the State’s Order.

We welcome this focused, targeted effort by the State to slow the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations occurring in Alameda County, the Bay Area, and the State.

The State has explained that this Order does not prevent restaurants from operating after 10 p.m. for takeout and does not prevent people from going to the grocery store or pharmacy for essential needs, or walking their dog in their neighborhood. The Order also provides that it does not prevent members of the same household from leaving their residences together, as long as they do not intermingle with others while out. This is not an exhaustive list, but we hope these examples will help clarify what residents and businesses may be permitted to do under the State’s Order.

It does mean that we must restrict our interactions with people outside of our households for non-essential activities or social gatherings.

We ask our residents to continue to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19 by limiting gathering with anyone you don’t live with, wearing a face covering whenever you leave home, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from anyone you don’t live with, wash your hands frequently, and follow the Bay Area’s Holiday Gathering and Travel Guidance (Spanish and Chinese)

Please find the State’s press release here: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/11/19/state-issues-limited-stayat-home-order-to-slow-spread-of-covid-19/

As a reminder, we are in the midst of flu season and this year it is more critical than ever for everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu shot. We must avoid a “twindemic” and surges that compromise our hospital and health care system along with flu symptoms that mimic COVID-19.

