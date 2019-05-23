‘Alert voters’ have rejected opportunistic and casteist politics of mahagathbandhan: Adityanath

LUCKNOW: As the BJP marched towards a grand victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said “alert voters” have rejected the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) of opposition parties.

“It is high time for the opposition to introspect and shun politics of negativity,” Adityanath told PTI.

The chief minister said that “alert voters have rejected opportunistic and casteist politics of the mahagathbandhan”.

He gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah full credit for the party’s “historic victory”.

According to latest trends, the BJP was leading in 60 of the state’s 80 parliamentary seats. PTI

