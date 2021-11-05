India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Alia Bhatt shares Diwali greetings with some ‘light’ and ‘love’

Alia Bhatt shares Diwali greetings with some ‘light’ and ‘love’
November 05
10:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared Diwali greeting on her social media along with some ‘light’ and ‘love’.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two Diwali posts. The first post had three pictures of her dressed in purple ethnic attire. It had the caption, “Some light… Happy Diwali.”

The second post featured her along with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the duo can be seen in an embrace gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. “& some love .. Happy Diwali,” read the post’s caption. For the occasion, Ranbir was dressed in a black kurta.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAlia BhattAlia Bhatt DiwalibollywoodBtownCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesRanbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor Diwali Diwali Greetings
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 05th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.